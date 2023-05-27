Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 530.6% in May

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 530.6% from the April 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.