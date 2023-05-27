Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.76 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.71- EPS.
Globant stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.95. 733,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.31. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.41.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.44.
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
