Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.76 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.71- EPS.

Globant stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.95. 733,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.31. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

