Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.25. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 19,393 shares trading hands.
Gold Reserve Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.38.
Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Gold Reserve
Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Reserve (GDRZF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.