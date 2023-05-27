Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.25. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 19,393 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

