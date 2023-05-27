Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 787,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,461. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Stories

