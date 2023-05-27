Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $161.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

