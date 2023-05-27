Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.53. 1,697,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,246. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

