Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 339 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,843. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

