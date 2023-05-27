Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.63. 3,820,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.67. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
