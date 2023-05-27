Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 8,100,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

