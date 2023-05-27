Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 334,077 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. 4,601,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

