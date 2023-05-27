Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 291,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.