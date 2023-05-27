Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DVY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.72. 492,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.