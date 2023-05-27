Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.