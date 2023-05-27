Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,894,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 169,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

