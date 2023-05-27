Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000.

Shares of DYLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

