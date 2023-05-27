Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graham by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $569.61. 21,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $681.70. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.09 and its 200-day moving average is $611.25.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.80%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

