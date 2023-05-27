Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 26,639 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.84 and a 200-day moving average of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

