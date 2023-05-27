Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

