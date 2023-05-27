Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,610 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Vital Farms worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vital Farms by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Vital Farms stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

