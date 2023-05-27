Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

