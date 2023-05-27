Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $290.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $291.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

