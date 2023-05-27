Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,953,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 136,123 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,619.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $1,702,490 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.07.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Featured Articles

