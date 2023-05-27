Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Timken by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,924 shares of company stock worth $5,681,918 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

TKR stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

