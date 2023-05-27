Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

