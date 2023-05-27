Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 33.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,899,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 513.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 368,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 223.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 319,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.