Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.09.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.