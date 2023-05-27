Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and traded as low as $13.62. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1,274,221 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

