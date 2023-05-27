Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 252.6% in May

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLC traded up 0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,917. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 3.75 and a 12-month high of 11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 6.75 and a 200-day moving average of 5.84.

