Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GLGI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Greystone Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic pallets. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.