Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GMBXF stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

