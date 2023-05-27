Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $633.05 million-$642.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.03 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE GES opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guess’ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

