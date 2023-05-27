Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 82.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

