GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,497 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $216.83 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

