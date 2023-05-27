GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.73 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

