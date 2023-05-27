GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

