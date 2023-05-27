GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 146,142 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,142 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

