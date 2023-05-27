GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $86,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coastal Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have commented on CCB. Stephens upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $35.52 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

Further Reading

