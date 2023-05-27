GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $22,987,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

