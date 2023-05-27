GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

