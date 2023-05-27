GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,323 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GrafTech International worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,635,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 252,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $4.46 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.