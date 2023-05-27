GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.