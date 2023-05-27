GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

