GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TopBuild by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 63,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $206.16 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.