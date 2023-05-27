GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after buying an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.81 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

