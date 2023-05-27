GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $194.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

