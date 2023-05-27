GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:USPH opened at $102.06 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

