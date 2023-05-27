GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 393,922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.12 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.