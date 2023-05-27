Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the April 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

NASDAQ HCDI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 412,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,545. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($9.45). The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative return on equity of 108.57% and a negative net margin of 65.06%.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

