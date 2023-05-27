Harbour Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.1% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $229.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.