Harbour Investment Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

May 27th, 2023

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

